Road in Hickman gains federal funding to increase safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - South 68th Street south of Lincoln is notorious for car crashes. It’s also the main road students take to get to Norris Schools.

Federal funding is pushing a project to make that drive safer. In a few years, South 68th Street will be getting some work done. The county wants to widen the asphalt, add shoulders and level hills for increased visibility.

This cause is important to many in Lancaster County and Norris School families.

Dr. Brian Maschmann, the superintendent for Norris School District, said there are few factors to blame.

“The narrow road, but also inexperienced drivers,” Maschmann said.

It’s a part of the mission to ensure students get to Norris Schools safely. A conversation invigorated in 2017 when 13-year-old Ryan Post, a Norris eighth grader, was killed in a five-vehicle crash.

The superintendent said he doesn’t want more stories like that one.

“We have 30 bus routes with 1900 kids on the bus, and parents coming down 68th Street to pick up and drop off our students,” Maschmann said. “Safety is the biggest concern.”

The improvement project was initially approved for last year and this week the Lancaster County Board took some steps forward by accepting a federal grant for $1.2 million. It will help pay for widening the roach, mainly the 68th Street section about a mile and a half north of Hickman. The federal dollars will leave the county with about $300,000 to pay.

“Unfortunately sometimes with these federal dollars, that takes a long time, but I’d love to see this project happen in the next couple of years,” said Matt Schulte, Lancaster County commissioner.

Construction won’t start until 2025. Until then, the county workers will continue to research. Schulte said the county engineer researched accident hot spots along the road and the surrounding environment.

“We still got some miles to go, but we’re at least making progress in the right direction,” Schulte said.

South 68th Street won’t be the only road getting worked on. Alongside the road improvement project, the county board also approved renovations for the Roca Road bridges. Construction is predicted to begin next spring, but they could start as early as November.

