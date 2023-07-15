Roskam extends hitting streak, Saltdogs double up Milkmen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Luke Roskam went 2-for-4 to help the Lincoln Saltdogs beat the Milwaukee Milkmen on Friday night at Haymarket Park. Roskam had an RBI single and a go-ahead grand slam in the 10-5 win. Roskam’s big night extends his hitting streak to 16 games.

Aaron Takacs, Connor Panas, and Will Kengor also hit home runs for the Saltdogs.

The series resumes on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive free volleyballs with members of the Nebraska volleyball team in attendance.

