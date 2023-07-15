Sunday Forecast: Two rounds of rain & storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both a warm front and cold front will move through portions of the 1011 region on Sunday... bringing two main chances for rain & storms. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible throughout the day but mainly in the morning.

Sunday will be an active weather day with a few rounds of rain & storm chances...plus the threat for severe weather. The first round of precipitation will occur Sunday morning and into the early afternoon for portions of north central and eastern Nebraska due to a warm front. The main threat for severe weather will occur in the early morning hours to the early afternoon in eastern and central portions of the state (5 AM to about 1 PM). Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the primary storm threats. We look to get a lull in the activity midafternoon but then a cold front will sink from our north and bring a line of rain & storms to eastern areas in the evening hours. While the severe weather threat is mainly in the morning, we can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm with the evening activity. High temperatures will range the 80s to the lower 90s.

Rain & storms possible in the morning and then again in the evening. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon in the southeastern half of the state. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will be partly cloudy as we head for Sunday night and into Monday.... plus the chance for lingering isolated showers or storms in eastern and central Nebraska. Low temperatures will be seasonally cool in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday will be a fairly quiet day with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s to mid 90s. It’ll be warmest in the west and coolest in the east. The chance for rain & storms will creep in Monday night. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible overnight in eastern and north central areas. Hail and damaging winds are the primary storm threats.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible Monday night in the northeastern half of the state. (KOLN)

We’ll have several small chances for rain & storms as we head into the next 7 days. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent... in the mid to upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

