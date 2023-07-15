Two people hospitalized after crash in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a crash in central Lincoln on Friday.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper was on the way to another situation when he observed an Infitini G37 driving recklessly near 27th and Vine streets at around midnight. The vehicle turned eastbound into a residential neighborhood.

NSP said the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but was unable to because of the vehicle’s high rate of speed in the neighborhood. The trooper did not initiate a pursuit.

Moments later, the trooper located the Infiniti after it had struck two parked vehicles and a house near 31st and Q streets.

NSP said five individuals exited the vehicle. The driver and one passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other three were medically cleared at the scene by Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, was cited for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce. He was transported to CEDARS.

The injured passenger was transported to the hospital, treated and released. The other three passengers, all minors, were released to family.

