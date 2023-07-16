Former Husker Brice Matthews signs with Houston Astros

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews signed his major league deal with the Houston Astros Saturday.

Matthews was the 28th pick in this year’s draft by the Houston Astros. Mathews signed a deal worth over $2.4 million.

Matthews joined Nebraska in 2021. During his time with the Huskers, Matthews received several honors and awards, including the 2021 NCAA All-Fayetteville Region Team, 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, 2022 and 2023 Academic All-Big Ten, several Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Rolland the 2022 and 2023 Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

In 2022, Matthews appeared in 45 games, making 44 starts for the Huskers. He hit .261 at the plate, where he totaled 41 hits, 29 RBI and 31 runs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people robbed in North Lincoln
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Two people hospitalized after crash in central Lincoln
State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Nebraska Democrats to consider ‘inflection point’ censure of State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating overnight convenience store robbery
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Motorists allege seized money went missing; Seward County sheriff refuses to reveal footage of stops in question

Latest News

NReport: Matthews signs MLB contract
Huskers add transfer Peyton Cody
Volleyball Night at Haymarket Park
Nebraska Volleyball players signed autographs as part of Volleyball night the Lincoln Saltdogs...
Volleyball Night at Haymarket Park