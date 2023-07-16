Huskers help out with Next Level Flag Football Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Current Nebraska Football Players took part in the Next Level Flag Football camp this summer at the University of Nebraska.

160 youth athletes compete in 6 weeks of flag football leagues. The camp is put on by the company Next Level Sports and this is the first year the company has done a camp at the University of Nebraska.

“For them (campers) to get this opportunity with Nebraska.. it’s awesome. So I have just been telling them to get out here, work your hardest out here and most importantly have fun out here,” Nebraska place kicker, Timmy Bleekrode said.

While the camp is not facilitated by the University, around 35 current players took part in helping run the camp. The players coached teams, ran drills, and even did some refereeing.

Nebraska wide receiver, Elliott Brown, helped get some of his teammates to work the camp and is pleased to see them giving back to the community.

“To be able to have my own teammates give back to these kids just like I want to be able to give back to these kids, it means a lot to me... it really shows that our culture is getting built, bigger, stronger... our brother hood is being formed more day by day,” Elliott Brown said.

The Next Level Flag football camps wrap up today at Memorial Stadium! Plenty of #Huskers are helping out with the camp.



More tonight on @1011_News pic.twitter.com/kUWdr0Gsip — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) July 15, 2023

Transfer linebacker, Chief Borders, spoke similar thoughts on the brotherhood brewing.

“I am blessed to be on this team. Just blessed to grow with them and grind with them every single day and big things are coming that is all I can say,” Chief Borders said.

The final games commence Sunday June 16, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.