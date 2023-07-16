Huskers help out with Next Level Flag Football Camp

Current Nebraska Football Players took part in the Next Level Flag Football camp this summer. Plus, Chief Borders tries refereeing.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Current Nebraska Football Players took part in the Next Level Flag Football camp this summer at the University of Nebraska.

160 youth athletes compete in 6 weeks of flag football leagues. The camp is put on by the company Next Level Sports and this is the first year the company has done a camp at the University of Nebraska.

“For them (campers) to get this opportunity with Nebraska.. it’s awesome. So I have just been telling them to get out here, work your hardest out here and most importantly have fun out here,” Nebraska place kicker, Timmy Bleekrode said.

While the camp is not facilitated by the University, around 35 current players took part in helping run the camp. The players coached teams, ran drills, and even did some refereeing.

Nebraska wide receiver, Elliott Brown, helped get some of his teammates to work the camp and is pleased to see them giving back to the community.

“To be able to have my own teammates give back to these kids just like I want to be able to give back to these kids, it means a lot to me... it really shows that our culture is getting built, bigger, stronger... our brother hood is being formed more day by day,” Elliott Brown said.

Transfer linebacker, Chief Borders, spoke similar thoughts on the brotherhood brewing.

“I am blessed to be on this team. Just blessed to grow with them and grind with them every single day and big things are coming that is all I can say,” Chief Borders said.

The final games commence Sunday June 16, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people robbed in North Lincoln
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Motorists allege seized money went missing; Seward County sheriff refuses to reveal footage of stops in question
Red Sedan on fire in Hy-Vee parking lot on O Street
LFR responds to car fire in east Lincoln grocery store parking lot
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Two people hospitalized after crash in central Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska Volleyball players signed autographs as part of Volleyball night the Lincoln Saltdogs...
Volleyball Night at Haymarket Park
The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
Huskers add transfer Peyton Cody
Martin and Callan place in top 10 at Junior Gold
Husker pitchers Kyle Perry and Max Schreiber each recorded seven strikeouts to help Nebraska...
Perry returns for 6th season with Huskers