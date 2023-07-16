Kearney Police reports crash between KPD vehicle and bicyclist

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Police reported a crash in which a KPD police vehicle struck a bicyclist on Saturday.

According to KPD, an on-duty officer, working during Cruise Nite and driving an unmarked Kearney Police vehicle, reported being involved in a crash at 27th Street and Second Avenue with a bicycle at around 9:49 p.m.

Additional uniformed police officers and a KPD supervisor responded to assist and investigate.

KPD said the investigation indicates the officer was stopped, facing west on 27th Street at Second Avenue preparing to turn right to travel north on Second Ave. A bicycle, which was being ridden by an adult man southbound on the Second Avenue sidewalk, entered the intersection. The right front bumper of the vehicle struck the left side of the bicycle.

The rider fell from the bicycle and the officer stopped immediately to assist and render aid.

The bicyclist was not cooperative with police at the scene, refused medical treatment and refused to provide information for an accident report.

A state accident report has been initiated and additional investigation is being conducted. No citations have been issued at this time.

This case remains under investigation. KPD asks anyone with information is asked to contact them at (308) 237-2104.

