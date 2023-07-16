Lincoln Police ask for help in finding two missing children

11-year-old Eva Grant and 8-year-old James Grant.
11-year-old Eva Grant and 8-year-old James Grant.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Police are looking for two missing children who were last seen in south Lincoln.

LPD said officers are currently searching for 11-year-old Eva Grant and 8-year-old James Grant. They were last seen riding their bikes near 14th Street and Galloway Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Eva is 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and was last seen riding a purple bike with a silver helmet. James is 4 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and was last seen riding a red bike with a blue helmet.

LPD asks that anyone with additional information call 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people robbed in North Lincoln
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Two people hospitalized after crash in central Lincoln
State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Nebraska Democrats to consider ‘inflection point’ censure of State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Rain & storms possible in the morning and then again in the evening.
Sunday Forecast: Two rounds of rain & storm chances
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Motorists allege seized money went missing; Seward County sheriff refuses to reveal footage of stops in question

Latest News

State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Nebraska Democrats pass on censure, seek new action after failing to reach quorum
Community college provide instruction in many trades, including home construction, as these...
Southeast Community College president, board member push back on criticism
Generic police lights
Kearney Police reports crash between KPD vehicle and bicyclist
Two people hospitalized after crash in central Lincoln