Monday Forecast: Quiet day; stormy night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ll begin the new week with a fairly quiet day with a wide range of temperatures. By nightfall, a cluster of storms will push southeastward through the state... some storms may be strong to severe.

Monday will bring a fairly quiet day with a more active stormy night. The day will be a mix of sun and clouds... at times it will be mostly sunny and at others partly cloudy. Maybe a few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible in the morning hours in eastern and central areas. Otherwise, we’re looking at a dry remainder of the day with some areas of smoke or haze still hanging out in the area. High temperatures will range the lower 80s to mid 90s... coolest in the east (thanks to Sunday’s cold front) and warmest in the west. Despite the cold front, it will still be a fairly muggy day.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for storms and severe weather potential will build in from the northwest around the bed-time hours. The cluster of rain & storms will sink to the southeast through the night and into early Tuesday morning. Isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible with the activity overnight.... damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the primary storm threats. Skies will be partly cloudy to overcast. Low temperatures for Tuesday morning will fall to the 60s... near average for this time of year.

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning... isolated strong to severe storms possible. (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The activity from Monday night will continue to push through eastern areas throughout Tuesday morning. We should get a lull in the activity in the afternoon. A few isolated showers & storms are possible in the evening hours in the western and central sections of the state. Tuesday will also bring another threat for isolated strong to severe storms in central and eastern areas... mainly in the morning activity but we can’t rule out lingering activity throughout the day. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the primary threats. Tuesday will bring similar temperatures but with more humidity! High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 90s. It will also be a bit breezy... winds will be between 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in central and eastern sections of the state. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday night into Tuesday will bring the best chance for rain for the new week but we will see a few more small chances on Wednesday & Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonally cool in the 80s too!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

