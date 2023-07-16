Volleyball Night at Haymarket Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball took over the concourse at Haymarket Park for a autograph signing during the Lincoln Saltdogs game with the Milwaukee Milkmen. The team was invited as part of a Volleyball night where fans received custom Saltdogs / Husker themed volleyballs.

The current players in attendance spoke on their excitement for the Memorial Stadium game and how the team is preparing for the season.

“It’s just a really young team right now, but that doesn’t mean that we are not capable of big things,” Nebraska Middle Blocker, Maggie Mendelson said.

She also complimented the new talent in town.

“We have got a lot of great pieces... are new recruiting class, are little babies are doing really great out here and we’re just really excited to get into the season, and play big games,” Mendelson said.

Maisie Boesiger emphasized how the team’s summer schedule and trip to Brazil has helped them tremendously this off season. The live action games they have had has made the team hungry for the season to start.

“We have been training really hard and we are proud of everything we have been doing this summer... I think it is a really really special group of girls... everyone is really hungry, everyone is really excited to get going and just get into the grind of season,” Maisie Boesiger said.

Hundreds of Saltdogs / Husker fans waited in line to meet the current players ahead of their season.

Fun promo tonight at the @saltdogsball game: Nebraska Volleyball signing custom Saltdogs Volleyballs ahead of the fall #Husker season! pic.twitter.com/hPzTRpyocu — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) July 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.