3 teams remain in Area 5 Legion Baseball Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - (#1) Union Bank defeated (#2) Carpet Land 4 to 2, and (#3) Pinnacle Bank defeated (#4) JC Brager 6 to 3 to remain in the Nebraska American Legion Baseball Area 5 Tournament.

The 3 teams remaining include (#1) Union Bank, (#2) Carpet Land, and (#3) Pinnacle Bank. Carpet Land had not lost a game until they faced Union Bank, meaning they will now face off against Pinnacle Bank in a win-or-go semifinal on July 17, 2023.

Union Bank is the only undefeated team remaining in the tournament.

