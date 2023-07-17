Huskers make the most out of canceled Road Race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 Nebraska Football Road Race and Fun Run were canceled following lightning and storms in the area Sunday morning. Instead of sending everyone home, the Husker athletes invited the runners in the Hawks Championship Center.

Hundreds of kids and fans participated in meeting the Husker athletes, getting autographs, and playing games. The whole event helps raise money for Pediatric Brain Cancer research with help from the Team Jack Foundation.

The runners were supposed to finish and start the races at Memorial Stadium. A new format where the participants would run 69 yards on the field just like Jack Hoffman did during the 2013 Nebraska Spring Football game.

WATCH: While the Nebraska Football Road Race may not of happened this morning, the #Huskers made an effort to interact with everyone in attendance and cherish the time they had. 🏈🌽



Full story tonight on @1011_News. pic.twitter.com/Eql0vvk15S — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) July 16, 2023

Despite the audibles and the actual running being canceled, the players were happy to still have a chance to meet kids and participate in the cause.

“You know getting down on a knee, getting up, and asking them what their name is, where they are from, if they are having fun today, it just kind of brings it all together,” Sophomore Lineman, Teddy Prochazka, said.

Teddy emphasized how opportunities like this can be extremely impactful for the kids.

“You know it is always important to come out and give back to the community. And growing up coming to events like this, coming to Spring games and seeing the players, its such a life changing thing for some of these kids that don’t always get the chance to do this, but to pivot from the road race and to come into the Hawks and sign some autographs its a great time,” Prochazka said.

Junior quarterback, Jeff Sims, thought the event not only benefitted the kids but was good for the team.

“This event was definitely something we needed as a team, you know, just to get out here and have fun with the kids and just enjoy our Sunday,” Jeff Sims said.

Jeff Sims taking photos with attendees of the 2023 Nebraska Football Road Race. (KOLN-TV)

The actions may be small but the impact the players have go a long way.

“It’s a simple happiness, just seeing me, getting pictures with me, having my autograph. Just knowing who I am... and I can bring them that much joy, it’s amazing,” freshman receiver and Lincoln East alum, Malachi Coleman, said.

“You know they love seeing us and so if we can make them happy it makes a big difference,” sophomore linebacker, Mikai Gbayor, said.

Huskers sign autographs for fans at the canceled 2023 Football Road Race. (KOLN-TV)

