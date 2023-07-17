At least one person hospitalized after Sunday night stabbing

LPD and LFR outside an apartment building near 26th & K Streets late Sunday night after one...
LPD and LFR outside an apartment building near 26th & K Streets late Sunday night after one person was stabbed.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing from late Sunday night in the central part of the city.

LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the area of 26th and K Streets around 11 p.m., where crime scene tape had just been established around an apartment building on the southeast corner as a 10/11 NOW reporter arrived.

Details are limited, but we do know that at least one person was taken to a Lincoln hospital from the scene by LFR. Their condition is not known at this time.

It’s also unclear if there are any suspects who have been taken into custody, but authorities are still investigating the incident.

