Mayor Gaylor Baird announces completion of local food plan for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and local officials gathered at the ShadowBrook Farm Monday morning to announce a new food system plan for the City of Lincoln.

Local officials announced the “Lincoln Local Food System Plan”, a vision created to change the way the Capitol City grows what and how the community eats. They mentioned the new plan is just as important as the transportation or water systems that the City relies on.

Businesses like the ShadowBrook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery are at the center of the plan, which aims at increasing support for farmers and producers who sell to the Lincoln market and opening access to fresh, affordable, and nutritious foods.

“It’s a vital piece of infrastructure that we must plan for, maintain, and improve to have a functional and resilient city,” Megan McGuffy with Community Crops said.

In 2022, a survey was completed to determine local food-based priorities and how they could be addressed. The results helped design the basis of the plan and its goals.

For McGuffy, it’s about creating something for everyone and bringing a new flavor to town.

“I see that no one is going hungry and everyone is sharing a vibrant, diverse local food culture that draws people to our City because food just tastes better here,” McGuffy said.

Despite Nebraska being an agricultural machine, 90% of the food the community eats each day isn’t from here.

At Lincoln’s hospitals, the executive chef of Bryan Medical Center sees the new plan as a huge step towards a healthier future.

“In the long term, I would love to be able to source 60% locally grown ingredients to our cafeteria and hospital,” Nazim Khan, executive chef of Bryan Medical Center, said.

The Lincoln local Food System Plan is scheduled to be considered on Aug. 23 by the Planning Commission and voted on by the City Council on Sept. 18. If passed, the City would then look towards potential grants to get ball rolling.

