Monday Forecast: Warm with Storms Possible

Monday Morning Forecast Update 17 Jul 2023 07 12 06AM
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The active weather pattern continues this week with more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look to remain below average for much of the area. A weather pattern change may be on the horizon for next week.

This morning will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance should decrease this afternoon as it becomes mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this morning. There is a chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures today should range from the upper 70s to mid 90s with the hottest temperatures in Southwest Nebraska and the panhandle. There will be areas of fog this morning. Also, it will likely be hazy through much of the day as smoke from wildfires in Canada remains in the area.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. Large hail and...
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)

A complex of thunderstorms looks to move through the area early Tuesday morning. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible mid-to-late Tuesday morning and possibly early afternoon. There could be some isolated severe thunderstorms in parts of Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. The rain chance and clouds should decrease during the afternoon. High temperatures look to be in the upper 70s to mid 90s with the coolest temperatures in Northeastern Nebraska.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main...
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)
Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Small rain chances are in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday. A better chance looks to develop late Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures should be below average for most of the area this week. An upper level high pressure ridge may build into the area for the second half of this weekend and early next week. This would lead to hotter temperatures and drier conditions.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

