Portion of Dietrich Trail to Close July 18 for Improvements

Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Dietrich Trail north of Colfax Avenue will be closed for improvements beginning Tuesday after recent construction at Dawes Middle School. The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

Trail users are advised to use sidewalks and residential roadways along Benton Street from North 49th Street to North 56th Street and rejoin the trail just south of Seward Avenue. Detour signs will be in place.

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails.

