Recent rain brings additional produce to Sunday Farmers Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The sun chased away those gray skies Sunday morning, but now there’s a lot of green at the Sunday Farmers Market in College View and it’s all thanks to the rain.

Produce farmers are making the most of the weather.

“Everything grew overnight it seems like,” Lainey Johnson, Owner Farmer of Bright Hope Family Farm. “I wanted to make sure all of these beautiful flowers got into people’s homes, so yeah, we decided to have a little discount today.”

In June, Cottage Hill Farm got about four inches and relied heavily on their sprinkler system.

“Where were running them almost 24 hours a day seven days a week, which is hard because if they overlap at all we can run the well dry and have issues there,” said Riley Reinke, Farm Owner.

The most recent showers brought Reinke about six inches of rain. The produce farmers prefer a little help from nature. The minerals from the rainwater has a better effect on their crops compared to ground water.

Grandview Farms uses drip systems and irrigation pipes to water plants during droughts.

“You couldn’t hardly till the ground,” said Susan Miller, Co-Owner of Grandview Farms.

Now the owners said the soil has the perfect amount of moisture for planting cold crops for fall like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage.

“Thank you God when we get a rain,” Miller said. “It is super helpful and it just really makes a difference in the crops I think.”

No matter what happens with the rain, produce farmers are still grinding away to provide fresh crops at these markets. Shoppers can take advantage of their efforts by coming to the Sunday Farmers Market all the way through October.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.