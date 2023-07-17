Red-White tickets on sale July 19; Fan Day set for August 19

Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Tickets to Nebraska volleyball’s annual Red-White Scrimmage will go on sale Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. (CT). The Huskers will host their annual scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the ticket office or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per customer. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best chance at securing seats quickly.

The Huskers will also have their second annual Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until Noon. Autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building. One item per person may be signed. Posters for the 2023 season will be available at the autograph table. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players. The clear-bag policy will not be in effect, but all bags will be checked at the entrance.

Fans will use only the North doors to enter the building. The North doors will open right at 10 a.m. Parking will be available in Lots 58 and 60. Concessions will be open for fans to purchase drinks or candy, and the Huskers Store on the concourse will be open as well.

