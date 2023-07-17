Smoke advisory extended through Tuesday

Effected areas include central and eastern Nebraska
(Tony Alverson)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although air quality has improved in the area, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has extended its smoke advisory for central and eastern Nebraska through Tuesday.

Smoke associated with wildfires in Canada may affect air quality in Nebraska. Heavier areas of smoke may result in visibility issues.

During moderate air quality index conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution are encouraged to cut down on outdoor activities.

According to NDHHS, counties that may be affected include Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, and York counties.

To view the AQI in real-time, visit www.airnow.gov.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Lincoln Police find missing children
Eight people robbed in North Lincoln
LPD and LFR outside an apartment building near 26th & K Streets late Sunday night after one...
Lincoln Police investigating after man injured in Sunday night attack
State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Nebraska Democrats pass on censure, seek new action after failing to reach quorum
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Two people hospitalized after crash in central Lincoln

Latest News

#2 Carpet Land vs. #3 Pinnacle Bank in Area 5 American Legion Semifinal
Vontz wins Nebraska Qualifier, earns spot into Pinnacle Bank Championship
Catalytic Converter thefts have left many people out hundreds, possibly thousands of dollars....
LPD task force members recognized for curbing catalytic converter thefts
Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transports six from Highway 2 accident
Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transported six people to CHI Health St. Mary’s Saturday...
Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transports six from Highway 2 accident