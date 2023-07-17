Tuesday Forecast: Seasonally cool for most with mainly morning storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After waking up to thunder the last few days... looks like we may do it again on Tuesday.

We’ve got a lot going on over the next 56 hours or so with rain & storm chances, severe weather threats and hazy and smokey conditions.... Areas of smoke and haze, due to the Canadian Wildfires will continue to be in the 1011 region through at least noon on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Potentially two rounds of rain & storms is expected to move through the 1011 region tonight. The first round will bring a cluster of rain & storms moving into northwestern Nebraska late this evening and sink east/southeast through the night. The second round will be more isolated to scattered activity in the northern portions of the state. However, there is still a bit of uncertainty about the second round. Through the night and into Tuesday morning will bring the threat for isolated to widely scattered severe storms for the 1011 region tonight. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the primary threats.

The precipitation activity and severe weather threat will persist into Tuesday as well. The rain & storm activity in the eastern half of the state will persist through Tuesday morning.... activity should come to an end by the lunchtime hours. This activity on eastern Nebraska could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall as the primary threats. There looks to be a lull in the activity Tuesday afternoon but isolated to scattered storms are possible in the west and central areas in the evening. This round of rain & storms in the western half of the state could bring isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Overall, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and high temperatures will span the 70s to the lower 90s.

Rain chances don’t stop there... in fact isolated to widely scattered rain & storms will be possible through the state Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Overall, Wednesday will be a calmer, quieter and warmer day compared to Tuesday. However, it’ll be a partly cloudy day with the chance for isolated to scattered rain & storms. The best chance for storms will be in the late afternoon to evening hours for the eastern half of the state. The evening will bring the chance for isolated strong to severe storms across the state with damaging winds and hail as the primary storm threats. High temperatures will return to the mid 80s to lower 90s.

