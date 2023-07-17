Two arrested after I-80 traffic stop in Buffalo County

NSP located guns, brass knuckles, pills and marijuana in the vehicle
Lianie Feliciano (left) and Podjo Rowe (right) were taken into custody following an I-80...
Lianie Feliciano (left) and Podjo Rowe (right) were taken into custody following an I-80 traffic stop in Buffalo County.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating several controlled substances and multiple firearms during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

A trooper observed an eastbound Dodge Durango speeding at 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Shelton around 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

During the traffic stop, NSP said the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed two handguns, two sets of brass knuckles, dozens of pills including suspected ecstasy, hydrocodone, and codeine, as well as 37 grams of marijuana. Three children were also in the vehicle, one of which was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Podjo Rowe, 36, of Euclid, California, and passenger, Lianie Feliciano, 29, of Cleveland, Ohio, were arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, child abuse/no injury, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

Rowe was also cited for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and failure to use a child restraint.

Both Rowe and Feliciano were lodged in Buffalo County Jail. The children were placed in protective care.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

