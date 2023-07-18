Area school featured at Small College Football Media Day

Six area football teams gathered for the inaugural Small College Media Day at the Haddix Center in Crete.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Six area football teams gathered for the inaugural Small College Media Day on Monday. The event was held inside the Haddix Center on the campus of Doane University. Each team was represented by its head coach and two players.

The teams featured included Concordia, Doane, Hastings College, Midland, Nebraska Wesleyan, and Peru State. The Small College Media Day was organized by Doane Sports Information Director Rick Schmuecker. Area coaches were appreciative of the opportunity to spotlight their programs.

The college football season is quickly approaching with games starting in just over a month.

