Behind-the-scenes with cast of ‘HAMILTON’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From the Big Apple to the big screen and now to Lincoln, the ‘HAMILTON’ cast is a few weeks away from taking center stage at the Lied Center in August.

The story of America then told by America now, ‘HAMILTON’ is a show that has captured the hearts of people all around the world, and 10/11 was able to hear from some of the cast before opening night.

Marcus Choi helps bring his George Washington character to life in the three hour and 50 minute show.

“It is important to show, you know, how viable diversity is within the theater industry and the arts,” Choi said. “I think ‘HAMILTON’ is a staple in the musical theater world of that exactly.”

The show engages the audience through blends of music and Broadway tunes, opening up the show to sing along moments.

“Just come and enjoy yourself. I know theater etiquette is real, but we love when people cheer and enjoy themselves and respond to what they see and feel on stage,” Choi said.

With only a few weeks away, the cast and crew are making their way closer to the Capital City and like so many of us the enthusiasm ‘to be in the room where it happens’ is soaring.

“We are so excited to come to Lincoln so you guys come out and enjoy yourselves and we will see you guys there,” Choi said.

Tickets are still available for the show on the Lied Center’s website.

