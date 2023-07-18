Former UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green receives NAYI’s highest honor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and long-time ag education advocate Dr. Ronnie Green was recently selected by Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council members to receive the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute’s Award of Merit, the Council’s highest honor.

On July 12, Green’s award was presented during a special NAYI awards luncheon at UNL’s East Campus Union.

NAYI is a week-long event for high school juniors and seniors interested in agriculture, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. NAYI includes motivational speakers, agricultural education, networking with peers and industry leaders, leadership experience and information on ag careers.

In its 52nd year, NAYI is the longest running program of its kind in the nation. NDA oversees both the NAYI and NAYC.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Ronnie Green has mentored, encouraged and inspired countless students to learn about agriculture and consider careers in the ag industry,” NAYC Advisor Christin Kamm said. “This Award of Merit is a token of our appreciation to Dr. Green for his constant support of agriculture, education and the next generation of ag leaders.”

Green, who grew up on a farm in Virginia, earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in animal science from Virginia Tech and Colorado State University. His doctoral program was completed jointly at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the United States Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in animal breeding and genetics.

In 2010, Green was chosen to lead UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and later became UNL’s chief academic officer. In May 2016, Green became UNL’s 20th chancellor.

“Dr. Green is dedicated, knowledgeable and passionate about agriculture and has built a legacy in education that is reflected in the faces of NAYI delegates, NAYC members, Nebraska ag leaders, and numerous others who chose careers in agriculture,” Kamm said. “We want to thank Ronnie for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

