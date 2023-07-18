Madonna Rehabilitation to implement ‘model system’ for long-COVID treatment in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals has laid out its plan to address the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, an estimated 15% of adult Nebraskans have experienced long-COVID which, simply put, is having COVID symptoms that last longer than three months.

The problem persists even after more than three years since the pandemic first struck.

With that in mind, Madonna rolled out a list of components it will use to treat long-COVID, including clinical programming, research, mental health services, and education.

Madonna will do this using the $7.5 million it received from public and private grants.

“COVID-19 continues to evolve and leave behind a wake of individuals with lasting challenges,” President and CEO of Madonna Paul Dongilli Jr. said in the press release. “Through this work, we can proudly serve the unmet post-COVID rehabilitation needs of thousands of patients in our communities and region, and help patients nationwide achieve positive outcomes.”

Madonna said it has had this vision since the beginning of the global COVID infection and that although the grant money is a good start, the work has just begun.

The press release stated: “The model system of care is the culmination of years of work, both to understanding the long-COVID disease and the impact it has on people in our state. However, the work is only just beginning. Madonna is committed to advancing research and establishing best practices for caring for this unique population. With help from community partners, the model system of care stands to propel Nebraska to the forefront of post-COVID care.”

Common symptoms of long-COVID include fatigue, coughing, shortness of breath, joint/muscle pain, and memory problems.

Madonna says its clinics at both the Lincoln and Omaha facilities are accepting patients for post-COVID treatment.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.