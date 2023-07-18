Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transports six from Highway 2 accident

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transported six people to CHI Health St. Mary’s Saturday afternoon from an accident scene near Highway 2 and East Fourth Corso.

An Otoe County Sheriff’s Office report says 72-year-old Jill Kruger of Nebraska City attempted to turn left from East Fourth Corso onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 2 near the Missouri River bridge. The passenger side near the rear door was struck by an oncoming Ford Edge, driven by 22-year-old Nhu Le of Lincoln.

The Buick came to rest on the eastbound lanes of the highway. The Ford Edge continued across the median and westbound lanes to the north ditch.

Both drivers and four passengers in the Ford, all of Lincoln, were taken to the hospital with suspected minor to serious injuries.

