Rain chances continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible at times through much of this week. Temperatures should be below average through Saturday. A weather pattern change looks to begin Sunday and continue for much of next week.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be this morning. Rain could be heavy at times. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. This afternoon looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures today should range from the mid 70s to mid 90s with the hottest temperatures in the Panhandle. Winds look to be east and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. As a cold front moves through the area in the evening, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 30 to 40%. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures should be mainly in the 80s.

Temperatures look to remain below average through Saturday. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday. An upper level high pressure ridge looks to build into the area Sunday and remain in place for much of this week. This means hot, above average temperatures and dry conditions return to the area.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.