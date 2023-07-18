Seward County veterans advocate for full-time veteran’s service officer position

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Leaving the armed forces can be difficult and many veterans may not know where to get connected to resources they need. That’s where a veteran’s service officer comes in. In Seward County, that job is being expanded to help veterans get the help they need.

Earlier Tuesday the Seward County Board of Commissioners were joined by dozens of veterans advocating for the veteran’s service officer position to be full-time.

The county position has been part-time for the last 13 years, split between veterans and transportation services.

Greg Holloway is a Vietnam veteran and the chair of the Nebraska Veteran’s Council. He said the veteran’s service officer position is crucial, something he’s experienced firsthand.

“When I was fresh out of Vietnam, I was struggling pretty hard just to get my 100% service-connected disability for being wounded,” Holloway said. “And the VSO, they helped me pay the rent and helped me feed my family while I was struggling through that.

Tuesday morning, Seward County veterans got a long-awaited win. Since 2010, the County’s veteran’s service officer has put in about 16 hours a week of work for veterans and serves the rest of their work week as the public transit director, which veterans said wasn’t enough to meet their needs.

“With a great turnout of all the veterans that came out, gave us a lot of information that we hadn’t gotten before,” said John Culver, chairman of the Seward County Board of Commissioners. “How many were actually utilized in the office? How easy was it to access and were they getting the help that they needed? We found out they weren’t the time was it being allocated or wasn’t available.”

According to the Seward VFW, as of 2022, there were nearly 1,000 veterans living in the county of 17,600 residents. Now, with the first steps of hiring a full-time veteran’s service officer underway, Holloway said the impacts will be widespread.

“There’s all kinds of opportunities out there for veterans that need to be knowledgeable about all the state and federal benefits,” Holloway said. “When you help a veteran in a community, you help everybody in your community.”

As far as the next steps, the Seward County Commissioners said they hope to have applications for the position open soon and have it filled by the end of September.

