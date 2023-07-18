Three Dog Night coming to State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair announced Tuesday that there will be one more act to entertain fair goers next month.

Three Dog Night will take the stage on Tuesday, August 29 at the Heartland Events Center.

The band, at the peak of their career, achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records and sold more concert tickets than any other band of the day.

Nebraska State Fair executive director, Jaime Parr said, “Three Dog Night is a band that has not only crossed all borders selling records around the world, but also crossed all musical genres to include pop, rock and country,” Parr said, “We’re more than happy to add Three Dog Night to our line-up at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. It’s a concert that will make Two-Dollar Tuesday even more special.”

Three Dog Night is co-presented by the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation and locally owned and operated GI Family Radio KRGI and sponsored by four local firms: Tom Dinsdale Automotive, Galloway Financial, Pizza Hut and Middleton Electric.

Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation said, “Making the State Fair better is at the heart of everything we do. From infrastructure improvements to helping with entertainment to create an even better fairgoer experience. Three Dog Night does just that as the group’s marks over 50-years on the road and since 1986 has performed over 3,000 shows including two Super Bowls.”

GI Family Radio owner Alan Usher agrees saying, “Three Dog Night is unique because they transcend time bringing together both new and longtime audiences alike. With tens of millions of records sold since their inception, Three Dog Night has staying power and releases new material today as they have for the last 5 decades. We are excited to be a part of an event that makes the State Fair even better, and that’s not an easy thing to do.”

Tickets are all reserved seats in the Heartland Events Center unless requested to be stage side in the Dinsdale Auto Pit. Tickets are on sale now at etix.com or at the Nebraska State Fair ticket office. Prices range from $20, $35 or $50 each plus fees. All concert tickets include State Fair admission.

Of the group’s 21 top 40 hits, those that topped the chart include: “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy To The World”, and “Black And White”. Add to that signature classics like “Shambala”, “An Old Fashioned Love Song”, and “One” and you have a concert event that includes all their hits and new material to be featured in their upcoming album release. (See complete list of hits at the end)

Spirit In The Sky Production’s Jay Vavricek said, “It’s always an honor to work with Jaime Parr and everyone at the Nebraska State Fair to bring Three Dog Night to Grand Island. We agree that a concert of this magnitude is a perfect fit for an already great line-up of entertainment. Three Dog Night is undoubtedly one of the greatest bands in rock and roll history.”

Tickets go on sale, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10am. Tickets are available at StateFair.org or at the Nebraska State Fair box office.

