Vontz wins Nebraska Qualifier, earns spot into Pinnacle Bank Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nate Vontz surged into the lead midway through the Nebraska Qualifier and pulled away from the 43-golfer field at Firethorn Golf Club. Vontz won the 36-hole tournament by four strokes to earn a berth into the Pinnacle Bank Championship. The Korn Ferry Tour event is scheduled for August 10-13 at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.

Vontz finished 6-under on Monday after rounds of 66 and 70. Vontz is a Lincoln native who golf collegiately at Creighton. With finishing 4 strokes better than the rest of the field, he credited his putting to his success in the qualifier.

“Hit some good putts... putter was working so that was really all it took you know just making some putts,” Nate Vontz said.

The Nebraska Qualifier is a unique event in the sense that only players who have connections to the state of Nebraska can compete. Vontz appreciated the opportunity and now hopes to have success at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

“I’m very gracious of them to put on this tournament for us and give us Nebraskans Amatuers and Pros a chance to play in our only pro tournament,”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.