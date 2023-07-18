WATCH: Worker falls from bridge, rescued from Detroit River

Security video shows a worker falling 150 feet into the Detroit River. (Credit: WXYZ, JW Westcott Company, Terri George, CNN Newsource)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Security video shows a worker’s frightful fall from Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River.

A family who witnessed the fall Wednesday rushed to the nearby JW Westcott for help.

In seconds, a rescue was underway for the man who fell 150 feet.

Three mailboat crew members jumped into action immediately,

“There was probably at least 20 people in this park that were all yelling and pointing toward where he was at to help us, so I thought it was pretty cool how Detroiters just all came together to rescue this man that nobody knows,” boat Captain Sam Buchanan said.

The boat got back to the port, and the Detroit Fire Department took the man to an area hospital.

“He just said that he was working on the bridge, and he didn’t know what happened to him. We told him, ‘You fell from the bridge and we’re here, and we pulled you out of the river,’” Buchanan said.

Meanwhile, the man’s fiance Cheyenne will be forever grateful for the heroic efforts put in that day by Detroit residents.

“I can’t thank them enough for bringing him back home to me and our daughter. It means more to me than, like, I can’t even put into words,” she said.

The man is recovering back home and said he is grateful for all of the prayers and, most importantly, all those who saved his life.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD and LFR outside an apartment building near 26th & K Streets late Sunday night after one...
Lincoln Police investigating after man injured in Sunday night attack
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police find missing children
Mayor Gaylor Baird, Lincoln officials announce details on food system plan
Tim Allen, Diana Ross to make stops in Omaha this fall
Late Monday night into Tuesday morning... isolated strong to severe storms possible.
Monday Forecast: Quiet day; stormy night

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is toying with the idea of running for president next year.
Manchin not ruling out third-party run for president
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main...
Rain chances continue
Top progressive apologizes after calling Israel 'a racist state'