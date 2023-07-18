Wednesday Forecast: Another round of rain, severe storms possible on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple rounds of rain have dominated the forecast over the past few days for Lincoln and much of the 10/11 coverage area with (surprise, surprise) another round of showers and storms possible as we head into the day on Wednesday. The forecast over the next few days is headlined by continued cooler than average temperatures - but - summer time heat is looming as we look towards the end of the forecast period by midweek next week.

The forecast for tonight and through the overnight hours should be generally quiet. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Most areas will stay dry - but we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm across parts of the western Nebraska. Into the day on Wednesday, look for variable cloudiness across the area. A weak cool front is expected to slip through the area, which could be a trigger for afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the area. The SPC has outlined the area with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather - meaning isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible. Large hail would be the primary threat to go along with damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two. Locally heavy rain could also be an issue for already saturated ground in many areas. As always - not everyone is expected to see thunderstorms on Wednesday, as they should be isolated to scattered.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon storms are expected on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Temperatures look to stay a few degrees below normal again on Wednesday, thanks in part to the clouds and rain. Look for lows in the morning in the low to mid 60s with afternoon highs settling into the mid 80s for most of the state.

Lows should settle into the low to mid 60s by early Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Look for highs generally in the mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast turns from cooler, wetter weather to hotter and drier conditions as we look towards next week. Keep an eye on the forecast over the coming days, but it looks as if daytime highs in Lincoln could reach the mid to upper 90s for much of next week.

Below average temperatures will linger through the rest of the week, with temperatures surging back to the mid and upper 90s by next week. (KOLN)

