A couple more cool days before summer-time heat returns...

By Bill Rentschler
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by a chance for severe storms as we head through Wednesday evening. Past that, low-end rain chances are in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend with near seasonal temperatures. Looking ahead to next week though, very hot conditions look to return to the area, as temperatures could be flirting with 100° several days next week.

Into Wednesday evening, a weak cold front is expected to slide through the state. Storms are expected to develop along this boundary across northern parts of the state, before pushing south through the evening hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and areas of locally heavy rain being possible. The SPC has outlined parts of central and eastern Nebraska in a slight risk for severe weather - meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

In Lincoln, our chances for storms this evening are in the 20-30% range as short term convective models generally keep most of the storms just to our west across south central Nebraska by the mid to late evening hours. The threat for severe weather should dissipate past 10 PM this evening, leading to a fairly quiet overnight period and generally quiet weather for most of the area on Thursday. Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies for a good chunk of the area through Thursday morning into the afternoon before clouds begin to roll back in from the west. An upper level wave is expected to bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Panhandle and southwestern Nebraska into the afternoon and evening. Lincoln - as well as central and eastern Nebraska - will remain dry through the day with rain remaining well to our west.

As far as temperatures into the day on Thursday, it should be pretty comfortable for mid to late July. Look for morning lows to be near normal in the mid 50s to mid 60s across the area with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s from west to east. Dew points should be a bit lower as well behind the weak cold front, falling into the mid 60s for most.

The extended forecast keeps temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday before the 90s return to the area Sunday into next week. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s for most of the week next week with generally dry weather.

