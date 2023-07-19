LFR battles three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Tuesday night near North 53rd and Garland streets. The first call came in at 9:16 p.m. with more resources quickly dispatched to help knock down the flames.
The fire could be seen from 10/11′s SkyView camera.
10/11 has a reporter at the scene and is gathering more details.
