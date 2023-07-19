LFR battles three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Tuesday night near North 53rd and Garland streets. The first call came in at 9:16 p.m. with more resources quickly dispatched to help knock down the flames.

The fire could be seen from 10/11′s SkyView camera.

10/11 has a reporter at the scene and is gathering more details.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

⚠️ Please avoid the area of 53rd and Garland. 3rd alarm fire in progress. pic.twitter.com/ukfdHsyMaq — Lincoln Fire & Rescue (LFR) (@LNKFireRescue) July 19, 2023

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a blaze in northeast Lincoln Tuesday night. (10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.