LPD investigating reported mailbox vandalism in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after mailboxes in east Lincoln were reportedly vandalized Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a call about the vandalism around 7:10 a.m. near Westminster Drive and Darlington Court, which is in a neighborhood near 70 and O streets.

According to LPD, the person reporting the incident noticed two cluster mailboxes had been pried open. It is unknown if any mail was taken from the mailboxes.

Police estimates $400 in damage to the cluster mailbox.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.