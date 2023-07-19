Man arrested after allegedly firing handgun outside southwest Lincoln home

Zayne Trujillo
Zayne Trujillo(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested after police say he reportedly fired a handgun outside of a southwest Lincoln home Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Lincoln Police received a report from a 22-year-old victim who said 23-year-old Zayne Trujillo had fired a handgun two times outside of her home near West South and Southwest 13th Streets and then left in a vehicle.

The victim reported Trujillo had waived the gun towards another guest and threatened to shoot her home.

A 24-year-old victim who was at the home reported Trujillo was upset with her, displayed a handgun and began waving it in her direction.

Trujillo was asked to leave but then returned a short time later at which time two gunshots were heard, according to LPD.

Officers discovered the front drivers side window and rear window of a vehicle was damaged and located a spent shell casing.

LPD estimates $700 in damage to the vehicle.

On Tuesday, July 18, just after 6:30 p.m., Trujillo was contacted at his home and taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony(f), terroristic threats(f) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person(f).

