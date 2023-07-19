Parts of South 56th Street shut down due to crash, damaged pole

Crash near South 56th Street.
Crash near South 56th Street.(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Part of South 56th Street will be shut down for several hours due to a crash that damaged a pole in southeast Lincoln Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. on a report of a crash.

LPD said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes of South 56th Street from Pioneers Boulevard to Spruce Street could be closed until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route as crews work to clean up the are and repair the damage.

