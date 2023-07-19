Police find car driven into Lincoln smoke shop, vape products missing

Lincoln Police are investigating after a car was found driven into a Lincoln smoke shop and various vape products were reported missing early Wednesday morning.
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a car was found driven into a Lincoln smoke shop and various vape products were reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police went Midwest Smoke Shop near North 48th and O Streets because of an alarm going off.

LPD said officers discovered a silver Hyundai Elantra was used to drive into the front of the building. A Midwest Smoke Shop employee arrived to the scene shortly after and reported $1,650 of various vape products missing from the shop.

LPD estimates $10,000 in damage to the Midwest Smoke Shop.

Police are currently working to contact the owner of the Elantra to determine if it was stolen.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

