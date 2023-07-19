Thunderstorms possible again today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to move through the area today. Some storms could be severe. Temperatures should be below average through Saturday. The weather pattern will likely change beginning Sunday.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a 20% chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning through mid-afternoon. Areas of fog are possible this morning too. A cold front should move through the area late this afternoon and evening. This will increase our chance of showers and thunderstorms to 30 to 40%. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. The tornado threat is low. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for much of the area.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday will be mostly sunny for the majority of the day in Eastern Nebraska. Clouds will increase late in the afternoon and evening. For Central and Western Nebraska as well as the panhandle, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the panhandle and Western Nebraska as well as part of South Central Nebraska and Northern Kansas in the afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, but an isolated severe storm or two can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Below average temperatures will remain through Saturday, then a change in the weather pattern arrives Sunday. An upper level ridge looks to build into the area and hang around for most of next week. This means a return to hot, above average temperatures and less rain chances.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

