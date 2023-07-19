Union Bank wins Area 5 Championship

Highlights from Union Bank's 7-5 win over Carpetland in the Area 5 championship.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parker Otte sparked a 5-run fourth inning with a solo home run, which lifted Union Bank to a 7-5 win over Carpetland in the Area 5 championship. Otte finished 3-for-3 at the plate and also earned the save on the mound.

With the victory, Union Bank advances to the American Legion Class A State Tournament in Hastings. Their first round game will be on Saturday at Duncan Field.

Reece Kortum and Cole Skorupa each had 2 hits and 2 RBI for Union Bank. A.J. Evasco led Carpetland by going 3-for-4 at the plate and two runs scored.

Legion A5 Tournament: Carpetland vs. Union Bank

