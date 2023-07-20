Breakout summer leads to Division-I offers for LSW’s Frager

Braden Frager is a high-profile basketball player at Lincoln Southwest.
Braden Frager is a high-profile basketball player at Lincoln Southwest.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fans like to watch Braden Frager’s aggressive dunks on the basketball court. College coaches do, too. Frager’s ability to score at the rim has resulted in multiple recruiters pursuing the 6-foot-6 junior from Lincoln Southwest.

Frager currently holds five Division-I scholarship offers, including Nebraska and Creighton. The in-state schools offered the 16-year old on the same day.

Frager surged onto the recruiting scene this summer while playing on 16U Midwest ETG. The athletic forward leads the team in scoring at more than 16 points per game. 16U Midwest ETG features some of the top high school juniors in the state, while playing in tournaments in Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Houston.

Frager was recently named an adidas All-American. As a result, he’s invited to participate in a prestigious camp in Los Angeles later this month.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire that broke out at near 53rd and Garland Tuesday...
Three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln causes $200,000 in losses
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transported six people to CHI Health St. Mary’s Saturday...
Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transports six from Highway 2 accident
Leaving the armed forces can be difficult and many veterans may not know where to to get...
Seward County veterans advocate for full-time veteran’s service officer position

Latest News

Meyer finds new home at Doane, thrives with Tigers
The Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams compete in the Big Ten conference.
Huskers announce non-conference schedule
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Cornhusker Classic schedule announced
Top Five Plays of Taylor Martinez's Career