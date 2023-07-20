Breakout summer leads to Division-I offers for LSW’s Frager

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fans like to watch Braden Frager’s aggressive dunks on the basketball court. College coaches do, too. Frager’s ability to score at the rim has resulted in multiple recruiters pursuing the 6-foot-6 junior from Lincoln Southwest.

Frager currently holds five Division-I scholarship offers, including Nebraska and Creighton. The in-state schools offered the 16-year old on the same day.

Frager surged onto the recruiting scene this summer while playing on 16U Midwest ETG. The athletic forward leads the team in scoring at more than 16 points per game. 16U Midwest ETG features some of the top high school juniors in the state, while playing in tournaments in Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Houston.

Frager was recently named an adidas All-American. As a result, he’s invited to participate in a prestigious camp in Los Angeles later this month.

