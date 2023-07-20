Crash at 70th and O intersection stalls eastbound traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

LFR responded to the crash at the intersection of 70th and O Streets around 2:40 p.m.

Southbound 70th Street just south of O Street is currently closed as cleanup continues. Eastbound O Street traffic has been reduced to one lane.

According to LFR, four staff members and one patient were inside the ambulance when the accident happened.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear if it was the patient in the ambulance or someone else.

