Crash at 70th and O intersection stalls eastbound traffic

A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

LFR responded to the crash at the intersection of 70th and O Streets around 2:40 p.m.

Southbound 70th Street just south of O Street is currently closed as cleanup continues. Eastbound O Street traffic has been reduced to one lane.

According to LFR, four staff members and one patient were inside the ambulance when the accident happened.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear if it was the patient in the ambulance or someone else.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire that broke out at near 53rd and Garland Tuesday...
Three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln causes $200,000 in losses
Crash near South 56th Street.
Parts of South 56th Street reopens after crash, damaged pole
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Cornhusker Classic schedule announced
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail...
Thunderstorms possible again today

Latest News

10-Day Outlook
Friday Forecast: A pleasant end to the week...with a stray shower or ‘storm
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in west Lincoln Thursday...
Crash at 70th and O intersection stalls southbound traffic
(Source: KOLN).
UNLPD investigating after firearm is displayed following altercation on campus
A fifth-generation farmer has been making a name for herself in her community and across the...
Young Hamilton County farmer finds success on social media