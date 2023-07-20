Former Husker Kelen Meyer finds success at Doane

Meyer finds new home at Doane, thrives with Tigers
By Matt McMaster
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Football season for Doane is right around the corner, and star kicker Kelen Meyer hopes to build off his stellar 2022 campaign.

Meyer, an Ord, Nebraska native, spent one year on the Husker Football team before joining the Tigers.

Last season Meyer received GPAC all-conference honors and set the Doane football records for longest punt, highest punting average, longest field goal, most field goals in a season, and most field goals in one game.

Meyer said that the smaller environment at Doane has been beneficial for him.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire that broke out at near 53rd and Garland Tuesday...
Three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln causes $200,000 in losses
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transported six people to CHI Health St. Mary’s Saturday...
Nebraska City Fire and Rescue transports six from Highway 2 accident
Leaving the armed forces can be difficult and many veterans may not know where to to get...
Seward County veterans advocate for full-time veteran’s service officer position

Latest News

Braden Frager is a high-profile basketball player at Lincoln Southwest.
Breakout summer leads to Division-I offers for LSW’s Frager
Meyer finds new home at Doane, thrives with Tigers
The Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams compete in the Big Ten conference.
Huskers announce non-conference schedule
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Cornhusker Classic schedule announced