Former Husker Kelen Meyer finds success at Doane

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Football season for Doane is right around the corner, and star kicker Kelen Meyer hopes to build off his stellar 2022 campaign.

Meyer, an Ord, Nebraska native, spent one year on the Husker Football team before joining the Tigers.

Last season Meyer received GPAC all-conference honors and set the Doane football records for longest punt, highest punting average, longest field goal, most field goals in a season, and most field goals in one game.

Meyer said that the smaller environment at Doane has been beneficial for him.

