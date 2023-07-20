Friday Forecast: A pleasant end to the week...with a stray shower or ‘storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The work week ends on a very nice note ahead of a significant warming trend that develops late in the weekend and continues for much of next week...and perhaps beyond...

Some dramatic weather pattern changes will be taking shape across 10-11 Country over the coming days...but our “short-term” forecasts will look relatively the same. Comfortable-for-July temperatures will continue through Friday...with some isolated shower-and-thunderstorm chances filtering into the forecast at times. The persistent northwest flow aloft will allow for occasional rain chances as weak disturbances dance across the Central Plains over the next few days. Dry conditions will dominate most of your time on Friday...Saturday...and Sunday, but these subtle low pressure waves aloft will try and kick-off some shower-and-thunderstorm activity at times. The hit-and-miss (mainly “miss”) nature of the precipitation will make it difficult as far as timing and location are concerned...but expect late-afternoon heating to play a part in our isolated storm chances, especially on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures start to climb.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Beyond that...hotter and drier conditions are expected to dominate the forecast area next week as high pressure builds into the region. Highs in the 90s will be quite common...with some triple-digit heat possible at times...and overnight lows in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s will feel quite uncomfortable as well. Some of the strides Nebraska has made in battling the drought over the past few weeks may be in jeopardy. Enjoy the next few days if you can...a return of some “summer-sizzle” looks likely.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

