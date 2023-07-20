Latest Drought Monitor shows continued improvement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stating the obvious, but July is typically known for being pretty hot and at times at least, pretty dry. This July - so far - has been an exception to that norm as cooler and wetter weather have dominated much of the state this month. This has the added benefit of putting a huge dent in the ongoing drought across the region.

Generous rain has fallen across a good portion of the state over the last two weeks. (KOLN)

Most of the state has seen above normal rainfall over the past 2 weeks. (KOLN)

The Drought Monitor released last week continued our trend of drought reduction, with the caveat that we still had work to do as areas of extreme to exceptional drought were still impacting much of eastern Nebraska. Thankfully, rain has continued to fall over the area and we have indeed continued to see improvement in our drought conditions.

Drought monitor released on 7-13-23 (KOLN)

The Drought Monitor released on Thursday still has a swath of extreme drought stretching from northeastern Nebraska to south central parts of the state, with a few spots of exceptional drought in northeast Nebraska and near Grand Island. Areas of moderate to severe drought still cover central Nebraska, with western Nebraska seeing normal to abnormally dry conditions. Areas of improvement were seen in east central and southeastern sections of the state where we see a reduction in extreme and exceptional drought.

Drought monitor released on 7-20-23 (KOLN)

Change in drought status over the last week. (KOLN)

Like the last several weeks, the improvements in the ongoing drought are a welcome change, but we still have work to do to continue to climb out of the current drought. Even with the well above average rainfall we’ve seen over the past several weeks, many areas are still well below normal for their yearly precip. In Lincoln, we’re almost 3.50″ below normal for YTD precip. In Grand Island, they are over 7.00″ below normal for precip this year. In Norfolk, they are 3.25″ below normal. In North Platte and Valentine, they are actually a few inches above average for yearly precipitation.

There is a chance for rain across western and southwestern Nebraska on Thursday, but past that, rain chances dry up over the next week. We’ll see a pattern change as we head into the weekend, leading to much hotter and drier conditions over the next week.

Parts of western and southwestern Nebraska should see rain on Thursday, but rain chances after that are slim to none over the next week. (KOLN)

Temperatures turn much hotter into the week next week. (KOLN)

