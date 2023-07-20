Lincoln smoke shops take additional security steps as break-ins and burglaries increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Flags and neon signs that advertise vapor, CBD, Delta 8 and more line Lincoln’s main thoroughfares. But just beyond those invitations for customers to come in are measures being taken to keep burglars out.

At G & J Smoke Shop near 48th and Leighton, they’ve taken an extreme approach and boarded up every window in the building.

“You got to take precaution, you know, you got to do what’s necessary, you know, for your own safety for your you know, like the place of business,” Ace Ziado with G & J Smoke Shop said.

Tim Goodman, manager at Lincoln Vapor said it’s been an ongoing effort to try and prevent the seemingly inevitable break-ins.

“Stepping up security systems, things like that. I know, it got to a point at one point were LPD was actually, you know, kind of routinely driving by just to check it out,” Goodman said.

Despite growing precautions, the trend continues.

10/11 requested smoke shop burglary data from the Lincoln Police Department. There were 11 vape shops hit in 2020; 17 in 2021; 27 in 2022; and 16 so far this year.

The amount of money lost has been rising too, with a total loss of more than a $250,000 in both product and damage to buildings.

Many shops get hit over and over again.

Data from LPD shows Lincoln Vapor has been burglarized the most, with 10 burglaries in three years.

“It gets to the point where I’m up at 3:00 a.m. checking security cameras,” Goodman said. “It’s a lot of anxiety with that.”

The Lincoln Vapor location at North 27th and Fairfield has been hit twice the last month, losing nearly 16,000 between the two.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Goodman said.

G & J’s 48th street location has had their fair share of break-ins too, including one in 2020 where a driver drove a truck through the window causing $30,000 in damage, not including lost business while waiting for repairs.

“The cases were completely damaged they had to be replaced,” Ziado said. “The whole door and window was broken, this whole area was full of glass.”

Why vape shops?

Lincoln Police Sergeant Trent Petersen said no business is targeted by burglars more than vape shops. He said this could be for two reasons.

First, there’s just so many of them it creates a lot of targets.

Second, it could come down to who can’t get their hands on the products legally.

“High schoolers, young adults, college aged kids that aren’t at that 21 year requirement to purchase them in store,” Sgt. Trent Petersen with the Lincoln Police Department said.

Data from the Health Department shows the number of teens vaping has been rising right along with the increase in shops and burglaries.

“It is concerning. And it shouldn’t be concerning to parents, to anyone who works with youth,” Sadie Jensen with the Lancaster County Health Department said.

Jensen said vapes are just more attractive to kids than cigarettes.

“They are discreet, they’re in packages that are easy to hide. They are colorful, usually in the flavoring is fruit flavors, mint flavors, that type of thing, candy flavors,” she said.

A lot of those factors also make vaping products easier to steal and sell.

“I think that that’s why we see a trend of this is that the availability once the product is stolen from these stores, and then the street value of it creates a monetary value for those who steal it, as well as just the personal use portion of it if they’re not old enough,” Petersen said.

Arrested data for the cases shows juveniles have been arrested in 14 vape shop burglaries but many remain unsolved. As of March of this year, 33 cases were still open.

“You know kids do ignorant stuff but instead of doing stupid stuff that doesn’t hurt anyone. They’re doing something that’s really really hurting people,” Goodman said.

Leaving shop owners just hoping the next story about a burglary isn’t about them.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.