26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police allege impersonated a high school student at two Lincoln Public School schools this academic year.

Police said they arrested Zachary Scheich on two counts of sexual assault using an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said they discovered those crimes while investigating a tip that a grown adult was pretending to be a high schooler.

Zachary Scheich (Lincoln Public Schools)

Through that investigation, which started on May 31, they learned Scheich began attending Northwest High School on October 20, 2022 under the alias Zak Hess. They said he then transferred to Southeast High School on January 12, 2023. He was also registered to attend summer school, but didn’t show up.

LPD said Scheich appeared to have blended in with students and had multiple interactions with minors.

Police said they eventually discovered, Scheich actually graduated in 2015 from Southeast High School. In light of the incident, LPS said they are reviewing their enrollment procedures.

Investigators focus has now shifted to locating the scope of the interactions he had with students. LPD and LPS are asking for anyone who witnessed any concerning relationships Scheich may have had with students to report it to the Lincoln Police Department by calling (402)441-6000.

Northwest families, We want to make you aware of an investigation we are cooperating with Lincoln police on, and we are asking for your help. Here are the details we know currently: Late in the afternoon on May 31, LPS received a report that an adult male may be attending one of our high schools pretending to be a junior. LPS Student Services and Security immediately contacted Lincoln Police to investigate. LPS Student Services and Security continued to assist the investigation, turning over information as it was discovered. In mid-July, LPD confirmed that 26-year-old Zachary Scheich did enroll and attend two LPS high schools during the 2022-23 school year under the name Zak Hess. Scheich began attending Northwest High School on October 20, 2022. Scheich then transferred to Southeast High School on January 12, 2023. Scheich was registered to attend summer school, but did not attend. On July 20, Lincoln Police arrested Zachary Scheich. Northwest families, Lincoln Police and LPS are asking for your help. If you are aware or witnessed any concerning relationships Scheich may have had with students, please report it to the Lincoln Police Department by calling (402)441-6000. Below is a copy of his photo. In light of this incident, LPS is reviewing our enrollment procedures. School safety takes a community. We appreciate those who came forward to share their concerns. If you see or hear something that makes you feel unsafe, please share it with us through the green Safe to Say button on our website, or call Lincoln Police at (402)441-6000.

