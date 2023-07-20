26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police allege impersonated a high school student at two Lincoln Public School schools this academic year.

Police said they arrested Zachary Scheich on two counts of sexual assault using an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said they discovered those crimes while investigating a tip that a grown adult was pretending to be a high schooler.

Zachary Scheich
Zachary Scheich(Lincoln Public Schools)

Through that investigation, which started on May 31, they learned Scheich began attending Northwest High School on October 20, 2022 under the alias Zak Hess. They said he then transferred to Southeast High School on January 12, 2023. He was also registered to attend summer school, but didn’t show up.

LPD said Scheich appeared to have blended in with students and had multiple interactions with minors.

Police said they eventually discovered, Scheich actually graduated in 2015 from Southeast High School. In light of the incident, LPS said they are reviewing their enrollment procedures.

Investigators focus has now shifted to locating the scope of the interactions he had with students. LPD and LPS are asking for anyone who witnessed any concerning relationships Scheich may have had with students to report it to the Lincoln Police Department by calling (402)441-6000.

