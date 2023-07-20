Nebraska Pro Volleyball unveils team name

Supernovas making their home at CHI Health Center arena
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local volleyball fans now know who they’ll be rooting for in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Go Supernovas!

Nebraska Pro Volleyball made itself known last week, announcing the women’s pro volleyball team would call the 18,000-seat CHI Health Center arena its home. On Thursday, officials unveiled the team’s name.

The team will play in the Pro Volleyball Federation. Other clubs currently in the league are Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids, and Columbus.

Nebraska Pro Volleyball will play its home games at CHI Health Center in Omaha starting in 2024.

Diane Mendenhall, president of Nebraska Pro Volleyball, spent 12 years in the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball program and says NPV will put a good team on the floor with a roster that includes a couple of former Huskers.

Mendenhall said last week that she believes local ownership will give Nebraska Pro Volleyball a long-lasting spot on the area’s sports calendar.

“It’s exactly like the NFL, NBA, MLB, where the communities are invested with local ownership,” she said. “That’s what gives it staying power — because it’s owned by the communities.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

