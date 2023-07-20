Mix of petitions circulate across the state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer is prime season for petitioning.

At fairs, carnivals and hometown festivals, it’s easy to spot clipboard-wielding volunteers combing through crowds, asking for signatures.

“You need people, and you need registered voters,” said Jo Giles, the executive director of Women’s Fund of Omaha and a ballot sponsor for a paid sick leave petition. “And summertime, there’s great weather in Nebraska, so this is the perfect time to be out.”

Right now, there are seven petitions aiming to become ballot initiatives: from medical marijuana legalization to restructuring Nebraska’s tax law via constitutional amendment to an exemption of grocery items from sales taxes.

But all seven have a difficult, winding road ahead.

“You have a number of people who come in and submit petitions,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. “Not all of those are going to be successful.”

Of the sixteen petitions striving to get on the November 2022 ballot, only two got enough signatures: Voter ID and a minimum wage increase.

The decisive showing for the minimum wage initiative came as a sunrise to organizations pushing for progressive reforms. Giles said she’s been lobbying for mandatory paid sick leave for years.

“Frankly, we haven’t had success at the state level,” Giles said. “And a ballot initiative is an opportunity where the people get to decide.”

Now, a petition which would put the paid sick leave decision to voters could soon be the eighth petition circulating.

Evnen said petitioning is an important way to engage in the political process.

“It’s absolutely essential in a representative democracy that the voters themselves as a whole have the right to go amend their constitution or repeal a statute or add a new one,” he said.

