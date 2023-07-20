Parts of South 56th Street reopens after crash, damaged pole

Parts of South 56th Street will be shut down for several hours due to a crash that damaged a pole in southeast Lincoln Wednesday morning.
Jul. 19, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parts of South 56th Street have reopened Thursday morning following a crash that damaged a pole in southeast Lincoln on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to South 56th Street near Spruce Street just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on a report of a crash.

LPD said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes of South 56th Street from Pioneers Boulevard to Spruce Street were previously closed until 7:55 a.m. Thursday morning.

