Parts of South 56th Street reopens after crash, damaged pole

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parts of South 56th Street have reopened Thursday morning following a crash that damaged a pole in southeast Lincoln on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to South 56th Street near Spruce Street just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on a report of a crash.

LPD said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes of South 56th Street from Pioneers Boulevard to Spruce Street were previously closed until 7:55 a.m. Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.